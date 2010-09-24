news
Rocket Talk: How Come the Subway Slows Down Between Certain Stops?
Have questions about the TTC? Rocket Talk is a regular Torontoist column, featuring TTC Chair Adam Giambrone and Director of Communications Brad Ross’s answers to Torontoist readers’ questions. Submit your questions to rockettalk@torontoist.com!
Photo by spotmaticfanatic from the Torontoist Flickr Pool.
Reader Mark Brownlie asks:I was wondering why the subway always seems to slow down or stop between Eglinton Station and Davisville (both directions) and between Wilson Station and Downsview (mainly going northbound)? My friends and I have speculated about this for years. These slowdowns are regular and occur nowhere else on the Yonge/University line on a regular basis.
TTC Director of Communications Brad Ross says:Both of these slower-than-normal situations are really akin to what you might experience in your car: construction and traffic.
While the men and women who watch over all subway and SRT lines at the TTC’s transit control centre do a phenomenal job of managing trains and signals—ensuring safe and reliable service—slowing or stopping trains altogether is sometimes required.
Let’s start with Davisville. For anyone who travels south on the Yonge line, you may have noticed that subway trains are using the track on the other side of the platform, rather than the usual southbound track and platform. The reason? Construction. The TTC is rebuilding the normally used southbound platform. As a result, subways running south need to cross over to the spare track just north of the station. This manoeuvre requires trains to run slower than normal as they approach the station.
Whenever work is done at track level—whether in a tunnel or outside, as is the case at Davisville—trains must adhere to a 25 km/h speed limit for the safety of crews working in the area.
There is also a speed restriction closer to Eglinton Station due to rail conditions that need to be addressed as part of the TTC’s ongoing “state of good repair” program. As a result, trains going northbound, for example, are limited to speeds of 25 km/h.
The slowness of trains between Wilson and Downsview stations is most apparent after the morning rush hour. This is mostly a traffic issue, though as with the trip from Davisville to Eglinton, there was a 25 km/h speed restriction until maintenance was completed on the track (which, in fact, took place on the weekend of September 18).
In general, at the end of rush hour, roughly every other train is removed from service at Wilson Station and sent to the yard. Before the crew moves the train off, they do a walk-through to ensure there aren’t any passengers still on board. After all, who wants to go to a subway carhouse (though, no doubt, there are some of you who would enjoy a behind-the-scenes diversion)?
Moving trains from what we call “revenue service” to out-of-service, therefore, requires a little extra time. The crew needs clearance from the Transit Control Centre before leaving the main line for the yard. This does cause some back-up, though we move as quickly—and safely—as possible.
Now that the speed limitation has been lifted, though, things should speed up slightly between Wilson and Downsview.