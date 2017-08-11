news Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival in Photos and Video

Last weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the annual celebration of Caribbean and African culture.

Vibrant colours, jubilant crowds, elaborate floats, and costumes filled the streets last weekend for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly known as Caribana.

The party culminated with the Grande Parade on Saturday, featuring a total of 11 large mas bands, several guest bands, and six steel drum bands.

Departing from Exhibition Place along British Colombia Road, the parade travelled east along Lakeshore Boulevard West, passing huge crowds and critical judges, before winding its way back to Exhibition at Newfoundland Road.

In its half century, the festival has grown into the largest cultural event in the country.

The Carnival has always had deep historical roots with the Afro-Caribbean diaspora in Toronto. The Carnival is a celebration of freedom, emancipation, resilience, and community in spite of the dehumanization of slavery, colonialism, and imperialism.