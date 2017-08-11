 Toronto's Caribbean Carnival in Photos and Video

Last weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the annual celebration of Caribbean and African culture.

All photos and video by Gesilayefa Azorbo.

Vibrant colours, jubilant crowds, elaborate floats, and costumes filled the streets last weekend for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly known as Caribana.

The party culminated with the Grande Parade on Saturday, featuring a total of 11 large mas bands, several guest bands, and six steel drum bands.

Departing from Exhibition Place along British Colombia Road, the parade travelled east along Lakeshore Boulevard West, passing huge crowds and critical judges, before winding its way back to Exhibition at Newfoundland Road.

In its half century, the festival has grown into the largest cultural event in the country.

The Carnival has always had deep historical roots with the Afro-Caribbean diaspora in Toronto. The Carnival is a celebration of freedom, emancipation, resilience, and community in spite of the dehumanization of slavery, colonialism, and imperialism.

IMG_5244

IMG_5159IMG_4964 IMG_4846 IMG_4885 IMG_4944 IMG_4952 IMG_4963 IMG_4971

IMG_5356IMG_5177 IMG_4973 IMG_4984 IMG_5006 IMG_5028 IMG_5040 IMG_5041 IMG_5064 IMG_5073 IMG_5074 IMG_5081 IMG_5443IMG_5095 IMG_5101 IMG_5102 IMG_5120 IMG_5137 IMG_5173 IMG_5186 IMG_5235 IMG_5089IMG_5252 IMG_5263 IMG_5281 IMG_5313 IMG_5320 IMG_5376 IMG_5418 IMG_5425

