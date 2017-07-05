 Where The Handmaid's Tale was Filmed in Toronto (Part Two)

Torontoist

culture

Where The Handmaid’s Tale was Filmed in Toronto (Part Two)

More of Toronto as Gilead, the site of Margaret Atwood's chilling dystopian future.

By

Toronto’s extensive work on the silver screen reveals that, while we have the chameleonic ability to look like anywhere from New York City to Moscow, the disguise doesn’t always hold up to scrutiny. Reel Toronto revels in digging up and displaying the films that attempt to mask, hide, or—in rare cases—proudly display our city.

2017_07_05-10-handmaid3

And we’re back, identifying as many of the local locations used in locally-written, locally-shot The Handmaid’s Tale as we can! Locally!

2017_07_05-x3-hanging

First, rectifying a sin of omission from last time out, we mentioned that in Episode 3 Emily is “tried” in Cambridge City Hall, but then we forgot to mention she’s forced to watch her partner hung at this parking lot in Hamilton.

2017_07_05-6-royalyorkentrance

The big scene in Episode 6 involves all the handmaids being gathered…

2017_07_05-6-ryballroom

…and then paraded before a delegation from Mexico…

2017_07_05-6-ballroom2

…at the Royal York’s ornate ballroom.

2017_07_05-6-alsory

This is just outside.

2017_07_05-6-movietheatre-uprefrecnce

This is obviously dimly lit…

2017_07_05-6-theatre

…but we think this “movie theatre,” where Fred and Serena Joy learn the revolution is going forward, is the Hart House Theatre.

2017_07_05-6-cambridgewinter

We’ve already seen that much of the local exterior action is in historic Galt, and here’s a nice wintertime shot.

2017_07_05-6-whitneymaybe2

This government building…

2017_07_05-6-whitney3

…turns out to be the Ontario Heritage Trust’s very handsome Adelaide Street headquarters.

2017_07_05-7-downtowndrive

Episode 7 is especially flashback-y.

2017_07_05-7-reflection

Here, Luke and June are cruising around downtown, and judging by the reflections, we’re on Victoria Street.

2017_07_05-7-smugglebridge

When Luke escapes, he finds himself at this bridge…2017_07_05-hamiltonbridge

The Fishway, near Cootes Paradise, in Hamilton.

2017_07_05-7-church

We confess we thought we had it, but were ultimately stymied…

2017_07_05-7-church2

…in identifying this unpleasant church.

2017_07_05-7-littleamerica

Perhaps the most obvious and fun-to-spot location is “Little America,” out at David Crombie Park, on the Esplanade.

2017_07_05-7-esplanadepark

Ironically, the CN Tower isn’t really quite visible from there. It seems to be a CGI addition to really sell the TORONTO of it all.

2017_07_05-7-gvtoffice

This second government building stumped us for a bit, but you know what?

2017_07_05-7-gvtboardroom-onthtgcentre

It’s the same, darned Ontario Heritage Centre! This time it’s the oval boardroom there.

2017_07_05-8-checkpoint-oldmill

The big set piece in Episode 8 involves June being taken into “Boston” to enjoy the debauchery of Jezebel’s. First, the Commander’s car is stopped at this checkpoint, in King’s Mill Park, by the Old Mill.

2017_07_05-8-alley

Then she exits the car in this alley

2017_07_05-8-royalyorkorgy

…and finds herself, just as she did a couple of episodes ago, at the Royal York.

2017_07_05-8-librarybar

This time the action is in and around the Library Bar.

2017_07_05-8-driving-ex

We also have a flashback with Nick where we seem to be driving around the Exhibition grounds…

2017_07_05-8--automottive2

…and then disembarks at the Automotive Building…

2017_07_05-8-automotive

…or the, ew, Beanfield Centre, as its now known. It’s really hard to keep track of what energy company any given building at the Ex is named after at any given moment, man.

2017_07_05-8-resto

He also has a bite here…

2017_07_05-8-tedsdiner

…at Ted’s Restaurant, which has been popping up in a bunch of shows, including Orphan Black, as of late.

2017_07_05-9-bridge2

The climax of the ninth episode is Janine climbing up on this bridge…

2017_07_05-9-oldmillbridge

…the Old Mill Bridge over the Humber.

2017_07_05-9-parklane-ext2

We already saw the interior of 25 Park Lane Circle in the first half of the season…

2017_07_05-9-parklane-ext

…but we get a good look at the exterior this time around.

2017_07_05-9-hoodstroll2

As we’ve previously seen, the Commander’s house is in Hamilton, just below the mountain…

2017_07_05-9-hoodstroll

…and we see a bunch more of the neighbourhood, walking around in Episodes 9 and 10.

2017_07_05-9-putnam31

We also visit Janine’s’s new placement, just around the corner at 51 Aberdeen. And we knew it looked familiar. We admit we didn’t catch this when we watched last year’s best picture winner, Spotlight, but this house is most definitely the one at which Michael Keaton goes to visit his lawyer friend late in the movie, getting him to confirm the names of priests outside on the street. Small world!

2017_07_05-10-kinggeorge2

We also the Red Centre interiors before and at least some were shot in Toronto, at St. Aidan’s…

2017_07_05-10-kinggeorge

…but these were done at Hamilton’s historic King George S.S.

2017_07_05-10-scttishritesteps

Also in Hamilton is this house, doing double duty. The Scottish Rite is first the house where Serena Joy reveals June’s daughter is being held…

2017_07_05-10-scottishrite3

…and then its cathedral in a more official guise…

2017_07_05-10-scottishrite

…as the awfully photogenic room where Putnam is put on trial.

2017_07_05-10-scottishrite2

The Scottish Rite is giving Casa Loma a run for its money with recent appearances in Hannibal, Crimson Peak, and the just-aired American Gods.

2017_07_05-10-coronationagain

And for the grand finale we return to a more wintry Coronation Park than we saw in the first part of the season…

2017_07_05-10-bay-inglewood

…and then have the Handmaids marching through Hamilton, back towards the Commander’s house…

2017_07_05-10-bayst

…down Bay Street South.

The first season ends right where the book does, but they’re already gearing up for a second season that will answer all the questions left hanging and show us more tightly-cropped rooms filled with beautiful shafts of light all over this fair region

Comments