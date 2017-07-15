 Vibrancy of Afrofest 2017 In Photos and Video

More than 100,000 attended the 29th annual festival, celebrating African and Caribbean culture.

By

IMG_2611

Photos and video by Gesilayefa Azorbo

Thousands flocked to Woodbine Park last weekend to dance and eat and enjoy local and international performers on stage at Afrofest 2017.

Presented by Music Africa, this year marked the 29th anniversary of what’s been called the largest free African music festival in North America. Some of the featured international artists included Bracket (Nigeria), X Maleya (Cameroon), Mi Casa (South Africa), Gabacho Maroc (Morocco), Dicko Fils (Burkina Faso), and Ammoye (Jamaica).

Local talent included host Femi Lawson, and the Black Stars dance troupe, led by celebrated dancer and choreographer Esie Mensah, among other performances. The festival also featured more than 70 vendors showcasing African arts, crafts, fashion, and African cuisine, as well as a children’s village and a drum circle.

Style was front and centre with an array of dashikis, kente cloth and Dutch wax fabric designs on display, highlighted by a wide range of creative hairstyles and African face painting. A two-day dance contest spotlighted ten dancers vying for bragging rights and the top prize of $500, and Nigerian Afropop/R&B band Bracket closed out the festival in style with a packed performance on Sunday night.

Despite slow bus service to and from the park and threats of bad weather on Sunday, organizers estimate approximately 100,000 attendees made this one of the most successful Afrofest to date.

IMG_2219

IMG_2688 IMG_2677

IMG_2058 IMG_2668 IMG_2632 IMG_2609 IMG_2599 IMG_2588 IMG_2585 IMG_2579 IMG_2544 IMG_2523 IMG_2484 IMG_2455 IMG_2434 IMG_2421 IMG_2405 IMG_2392 IMG_2373
IMG_1735IMG_2324 IMG_2327 IMG_2315 IMG_2281 IMG_2226 IMG_2198 IMG_2187 IMG_2186 IMG_2175 IMG_2163 IMG_2149 IMG_2131 IMG_2129 IMG_2109 IMG_2106 IMG_2082 IMG_2021 IMG_2011 IMG_1976 IMG_1971 IMG_1957 IMG_1952 IMG_1916 IMG_1908 IMG_1884 IMG_1841 IMG_1785 IMG_1736

