culture Urban Planner: What’s On In Toronto, July 20-25

This week's edition features Burlesque and Beaches Jazz Festivals; outdoor screenings, cabaret, and Shakespeare; a pirate ship show and party, and a memorial for the creator of the zombie film genre.

Thursday July 20

The Toronto Burlesque Festival features dozens of performers both local (Pastel Supernova, Coco Framboise, Kage Wolfe) and international (Las Vegas’ Roxi D’Lite, Munich’s Harden Ready, Minneapolis’ Redbone) as shows at Revival and The Mod Club. In addition to the nighttime showcases, there’s also workshops this weekend taught by multiple performer,s in case you’ve ever been curious about how to twirl those tassels.

To July 23, various venues & times, $20-$500.

This year, King Lear in Canadian Stage’s Shakespeare in High Park production is actually a Queen—and what a queen. Diana D’Aquila tears into the eminent role with gusto, as does Jenni Burke with the gender reversed role of the Countess of Kent, and Michael Man as the similarly exiled and in hiding hero Edgar. Director Alistair Newton made cuts, of course, to get the massive drama down to a family friendly and intermission-less running time—but don’t worry, purists, the eye gouging scene remains intact. We’d have liked to see more exhilarating fight scenes, and Amelia Sargisson’s Cordelia gives a rousing battle speech to a purely phantom French army, but one sees Lear based mainly for the title character, and D’Aquila’s is a fine turn. (Stay tuned in a week or two for thoughts on the company’s Twelfth Night, which runs on alternate nights from Lear.)

To September 3, High Park Ampitheatre (1873 Bloor Street West), Tuesdays/Thursdays/Saturdays, 8 p.m., PWYC.

Friday July 21

The annual Beaches Jazz Fest moves all over the East end this month, with programming this weekend and next at Woodbine Park, and a street version on July 27 along Queen street East. Music acts on the bill for this weekend include a tribute to Prince tonight and The Band on Saturday, plus individual acts like Jane’s Party, Maya Killtron, and Lorraine Klassen.

To July 30, various venues and times, FREE.

Despite their ample and eccentric catalog, many Radiohead fans consider OK Computer to be the band’s best recorded album, and tribute act Idioteque is playing it cover to cover tonight, with opener Omhouse.

Horseshoe Tavern (370 Queen Street West), 9 p.m., $10.

Saturday July 22

There’s several street festivals that drivers will have to avoid this weekend, and everyone downtown may want to head to. The biggest is Big On Bloor, which will shut down Bloorcourt Village from Dufferin to the Rail path, and features multiple live music stages and plenty of local food vendors.

To July 23, Bloor Street Between Dufferin and Roncevalles, Saturday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon – 6 p.m., FREE.

Condensed in size, but taking place along one of Toronto’s trendiest strips, OssFest is taking place along Ossington from Dundas down to Queen, and will feature an urban bicycle race, two music stage, kids programming, and more.

Ossington between Queen Street and Dundas Street West, 2 p.m.-11 p.m., FREE.

You still can’t get to Centre Island, so how about boarding a pirate ship and sailing close to it, while being entertained? Flooded is a new play by the NORTH AMERICA company, using clown and physical theatre techniques for a wordless adventure on the high seas (of Toronto Harbour). Just 30 passenger-patrons a night will get to board and sail with the company for an hour.

To 25 July, The Pirate Life Boat (333 Lake Shore Boulevard), sail time 6:30 p.m., $25.

If you’d like to make a theme of the evening, The Tranzac Club is hosting a Pirate Party later in the night, with costumes, games, and nautical tunes. All arrrr welcome.

The Tranzac Club (292 Brunswick Avenue), 9 p.m., FREE.

Sunday July 23

The creators of the new locally-shot webseries Barbelle describe it as a “a lesbian Spiceworld in Toronto, and a love letter to the Canadian music scene”. It’s set to premiere on Bell Fibe in August, with the official trailer slated to drop this Saturday, but attendees of the Barbelle premiere screening will get to see it all first—plus, there’ll be a rainbow carpet, cast and crew in attendance, and an afterparty at Lucky Shrike Bar.

Royale Cinema (608 College Street), rainbow carpet at 1:30 p.m., screening at 2 p.m., $10.

Monday July 24

Zombie film legend George Romero had made Toronto his home in his twilight years, and had become a beloved senior figure in the film and horror film community here, often appearing at retrospectives and events, so his recent passing has hit many hard. Accordingly, there’s a George Romero Memorial and public celebration of life happening this Monday, with the undead expected to show up in shambling droves.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery (375 Mount Pleasant Road), 2 p.m.-8 p.m., FREE.

The Shakespeare in High Park company has Monday’s off, so what’s to be done with the dark space that night? The Musical Stage Company has slotted in Sharron Matthew’s Girl Crush for a one night only performance. The internationally renowned cabaret performer, still probably best known to film fans for her role in Mean Girls, will be singing a selection of pop songs from the 80’s and 90’s woven into her newest act.

High Park Amphitheatre (1873 Bloor Street West), 8 p.m., $20-$30.

Tuesday July 25

There’s several hot concerts tonight—spoon plays Massey Hall, Kendrick Lemar plays the Air Canada Centre—but given the gorgeous weather, wouldn’t you rather see a show outside? And them maybe watch fireworks? You can do both at tonight’s instalment of the Open Roof Festival: local act LOLAA will play, follow by the film Brimstone and Glory, a documentary about The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico.

99 Sudbury, doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m., screening at 9 p.m., $15.

Comic Chantel Marostica, recently profiled in our Mirthful Mx. In The Six series, hosts Queer & Present Danger, a showcase of LGBTQ comics both local and further, such as Elvira Kurt, Cara Connors, and Bee Bertrand. Marostica has teased that they’ll be unveiling some big news at the end of this month’s edition, which is donating a portion of every ticket sold to the 519 Centre.

The Rivoli (332 Queen Street West), 9 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Urban Planner is your weekly curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.