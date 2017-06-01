culture Where xXx: The Return of Xander Cage was filmed in Toronto

Toronto gets all extreme and puts some Diesel in its tank when the heroic Xander Cage and friends come to visit.

Toronto’s extensive work on the silver screen reveals that, while we have the chameleonic ability to look like anywhere from New York City to Moscow, the disguise doesn’t always hold up to scrutiny. Reel Toronto revels in digging up and displaying the films that attempt to mask, hide, or—in rare cases—proudly display our city.

It’s Diesel time! Understand, good readers, Vin Diesel did not have to make xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. For one thing, whereas once xXx and The Fast and Furious might have lead to vociferous critical debates on which was the seminal Vin Diesel franchise, history has since spoken on the apparently never ending cultural impact of the latter. And, even locally, his cinematic legacy is more than secure. This isn’t just any thespian. This is THE Pacifier! But in an era of Twin Peaks redux and Fuller House, of course society should demand a third xXx movie.

So, between driving cars into submarines and spending five minutes a year in a small booth saying, “I am Groot!” in every Earth language, Vin Diesel did come. Vin Diesel did give us this beautiful gift. He did bring Xander Cage back to life just one more time, and right here on our fair streets

As every movie should, this one opens with Samuel L. Jackson delivering an expositional monologue.

Through the window we can identify the outside as Adelaide Street East…

…making this Purolator outlet the Chinese restaurant location.

We pan down here, on “CIA Headquarters”…

…but this is actually Mowat Block, on Bay Street. It’s played CIA HQ more times than Vin Diesel has played the leader of a crazy team of badasses who go on wacky, ever-crazier adventures together.

This interior is the same location…

…with its distinctive, dark-marble walls.

When we go to this street-level scene after, we’re actually a few blocks south…

…outside 130 Adelaide Street West.

This pool, as you can see, is supposed to be in London.

It’s really just on the roof of our own Thompson Hotel.

This restaurant is similarly supposed to be across the pond…

…but ’tis merely the Market Street Balzac’s.

This massive hangar…

…looks suspiciously like the sound stages at Pinewood.

That means it’s time to get the xXx team together! Like, local Degrassi vet Nina Dobrev!

And this guy…

…who smashes into a fake ATM on Queen Street East.

This dance club…

…looks like it’s actually Union.

The third act of the film takes place in Detroit. This abandoned loft…

…is the since-renovated Crystal Ballroom at the King Eddie.

Not surprisingly, many of the Detroit exteriors were shot in our own post-industrial neighbour, Hamilton.

This overpass, for example…

…despite its impressive view of the skyline, is actually the Burlington Street overpass.

The action goes below the highway…

…as well.

Then there’s a whole chase through the city…

…zipping here…

…by Barton and Lottridge.

It culminates in a crash here…

…at Rebecca and Hughson.

This big finale shootout thingie, however…

…is back here, at the Hearn Generating Station.

And the team gets joined by old friend Ice Cube…

…back in Hamilton, by the port. It looks like this is somewhere on, or around, the Stelco site.

And trying every plot point together with a neat bow…

…Cage meets an old mentor…

…at the very handsome Walmer Road Baptist Church. Because, like, isn’t the human soul and its connection to the infinite the real subject matter here? Something to think about as you, follower of the Church of Dieselianity, wait for the ninth F&F movie or fourth xXx movie, whichever he sees fit to bestow upon us first.