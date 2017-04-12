news TDSB Official Says Systemic Racism is Why Black Students More Likely to Get Expelled

Even more troubling when compared to the total Black student population.

“Unless we start by addressing power and privilege and the bias that each one of us brings to our spaces each and every day, then I don’t know we are ever going to be able to confront the problem.”

— Jim Spyropoulos, a TDSB executive superintendent who oversees school programs for students who have been expelled, speaking to the CBC about a new report stating that 307 students were expelled from Toronto public schools between 2011–12 and 2015–16. Of those, 48 per cent self-identified as Black, compared to 10 per cent who are white. That’s even more shocking when considering that, as of 2013, just 12 per cent of the student population [PDF] in Toronto were Black.