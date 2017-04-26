culture Talk Singular Theatre With Haley McGee

The globe-trotting playwright-performer jets back to town for a short run and tonight's Dark Nights artist talk.

The best piece of advice most aspiring actors can receive is “create your own work”; produce, yes, but it’s even better if you can write and perform. Theatre artist Haley McGee’s career trajectory is a prime example of this. She burst onto the Toronto theatre scene with her solo show Oh My Irma, which lead to plum roles in plays by star playwrights, like Hannah Moscovitch and George F. Walker. But McGee has also found that creating solo work affords her the ability to travel the world, which she is currently doing with I’m Doing This for You—a show opening at Soulpepper next week. She’ll talk all about the rigours of creating your own solo show, as well as the logistics of touring the world with it, at tonight’s edition of Dark Nights.

Wednesday, April 26, Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen Street West), 7 p.m., PWYC.

