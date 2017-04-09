culture Talk Diversity in Canadian Theatre

Three days of events programmed to encourage moving past token representation to true diversity on Canadian stages kicks off tonight with an opening reception.

Gender fluidity, activism, criticism, and directing with an eye to expanding cultural pluralism on stage are just some of the topics to be discussed at the Beyond Representation symposium, a three-day slate of talks and events intended to “move the conversation about cultural diversity in the theatre beyond issues of representation, identity politics, and ‘tolerance’ to examine how diverse cultures can actively, productively, and creatively come together in theatrical practices that issue in exciting and challenging new theatrical forms.” Tonight’s opening reception at Daniel’s Spectrum, which houses Native Earth (which just hired a new artistic director, Métis artist Keith Barker), will feature a keynote address by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard.

Sunday April 9, Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas Street West), 6 p.m., $30-$60, students FREE.

