culture Sing-Along Songs of Slaying and Serenity

Tonight's edition of SINGular Sensation will be Whedon-esque.

While regular host/producer Jennifer Walls is performing out of town, the weekly SINGular Sensation musical theatre open mic will have a series of guest hosts. First up is Samantha Piper, who’s taking last fall‘s popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical theme night and expanding it to all things musical that writer-creator Joss Whedon has had a hand in; certainly expect Buffy and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog but also perhaps Firefly‘s “Hero of Canton” or Angel‘s “Smile Time” tunes…

Monday, April 17, Statler’s (487 Church Street), 10 p.m., $5.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.