See Second City Fellows Curry Laughs

The 2017 Bob Curry Fellows perform tonight on the Second City Mainstage.

Mondays are the Second City Mainstage revue‘s night off, which normally means the touring company has the stage. But tonight, there will be a special performance: the Bob Curry Fellowship Showcase. Curry, an African-American, was the Second City’s first visible minority performer, back in the 1960s; the fellowship that bears his name today encourages racialized performers from a wide variety of backgrounds. Tonight’s showcase, directed by Mainstage alum Nigel Downer, features local comedy veterans like Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Evil Dead: The Musical) and Nicky Nasrallah (Panacea), as well as up-and-comers like Tim Blair (Bad Dog Theatre’s current Epic Bedtime) and Celeste Yim (Vice Canada).

Monday, April 24, Second City Toronto (51 Mercer Street), 8 p.m., $15.

