Mark Canada's Triumph and Losses at Vimy Ridge

Today's events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the World War I battle kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a crucial event in the eventual Allied victory in World War I, and the first time all four of Canada’s divisions at the time had fought together. Nearly 3,600 Canadian soldiers died over the four brutal days of the battle, and over 7,000 were wounded. It was a singular victory for Canada, and forever changed the perception of the country and former colony in its allies’ eyes. Fort York, which already had a full day of events yesterday, will begin today’s commemoration with the Vimy 100 Toronto parade, which steps off at 10 a.m, followed by a Vimy oak tree planting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. that will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Mayor John Tory, and other dignitaries.

Sunday April 9, Fort York Historical Site (250 Fort York Boulevard), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., FREE.

