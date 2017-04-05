culture Learn Survival Tips from a Tomboy

Author and storyteller Ivan Coyote talks about the book adaptation of their play Tomboy Survival Guide.

The Tomboy Survival Guide is a music and storytelling show detailing Ivan Coyote‘s experiences growing up and being at odds with traditional gender norms. The show has toured around the world, and it’s now also an award-winning memoir. Coyote will be appearing tonight at the IFOA’s In Conversation series, hosted by Bert Archer, and will be interviewed about their work by Chatelaine‘s Rachel Giese.

Wednesday, April 5, Harbourfront Centre Brigantine Room (235 Queens Quay West), 7:30 p.m., $10 (FREE for students and IFOA supporters).

