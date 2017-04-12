culture Learn About LGBTQ Rights in Grenada

Activist Nigel Mathlin speaks about the struggle for equality in the island nation.

In order to gauge the progress of LGBTQ equality rights in Canada, it’s important to be aware of equality struggles worldwide, including areas such as Uganda and Jamaica. In the past few years, there’s been some significant progress in Grenada, and activist Nigel Mathlin will be speaking tonight on LGBTI Rights in Grenada at The 519.

Wednesday, April 12, The 519 (519 Church Street), 6 p.m., FREE.

