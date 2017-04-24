culture Imagine Life After Trump Goes Nuclear

Tonight's politically minded theatrical cabaret asked contributing playwrights to come up with short pieces on possible "Nuclear Option" fallouts.

Politics, art, and activism collide in the Wrecking Ball cabaret series, an event showcasing brand new short works by theatre artists every few months or so. For tonight’s edition, the organizers have asked creators to imagine what comes after a world leader exercises their “Nuclear Option,” whether that be a financial market crash, a techno-virus “fire sale,” or an actual atom bomb. Participating playwrights and storytellers include Polly Phokeev, Johnnie Walker, and Bob Wiseman; the onstage talent includes Luke Reece, Rosamund Small, and Keith Cole.

Monday, April 24, Berkeley Street Theatre (26 Berkeley Street), 8 p.m., PWYC.

