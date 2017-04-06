culture Hear from a Voice Inside the Late-Night Writing Room

The rising star comedian has a three night stand in Toronto, supported by sterling local acts.

In the business of comedy, where women who’ve cracked high-profile writing rooms are too few and far between, Aparna Nancherla is a noteworthy exception: she’s written for The Late Show with Seth Meyers, plus Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and appeared on Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, and Netflix’s upcoming Love. But stand-up is her first love, and people who know comedy (including Toronto performers) think she’s terrific. Nancherla has five shows over the next three nights at Comedy Bar, and producers Empire Comedy have a who’s who of local talent in opening slots, including The Sufferettes, Todd Graham, Rebecca Kohler, and more.

Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m.; Friday, April 7 at 8 & 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 8 at 9 & 11 p.m.; Comedy Bar (945 Bloor Street West), $20.

