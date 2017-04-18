culture Hear Stories Spun Outside

The outdoor edition of Fireside Tales returns (bring marshmallows).

With the return of warmer weather, so goes the return of many things Torontonians enjoy doing outside. There is an inside winter edition of Fireside Tales, but few things beat the deep seated appeal of sitting around a fire outside hearing good stories, and this (free!) show manages to replicate that rustic experience, even in the bustling downtown core. Co-producers and co-hosts Helder Brum and Rhiannon Archer’s guests tonight include Pat Thornton, Dawn Whitwell, and Dan Galea.

Tuesday, April 18, Dufferin Grove Park fire pit (875 Dufferin Street), 8 p.m., FREE.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.