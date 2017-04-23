culture Hear and See (Actual) Women Discuss Women in Music

A screening of the 1954 film Carmen Jones will be followed by a discussion on women in music.

Despite the many excellent women and women-fronted acts playing at Canadian Music Week, the talk in media and music circles over the festival has focused on the spate of industry panels that were ludicrously all male, such as a panel of all older men on popular podcasts and, astoundingly, an all male panel entitled “What Women Want.” That sort of stunning lack of representation will be refuted tonight at this month’s Bechdel Tested. The screening and panel series will start with a showing of Carmen Jones, the 1950s musical starring Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte, and will then feature a special panel coproduced with Toronto Women In Music!, featuring guests such as Aliya Pabani, host of Canadaland’s The Imposter, Robyn Phillips of the band Vallens, and Samantha Slattery of Women In Music Canada.

Sunday April 23, Revue Cinema (400 Roncesvalles Avenue), 7 p.m., $10-$13.

