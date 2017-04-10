 Ghomeshi's Sad Podcast Comeback Resoundingly Rejected

Here's how Twitter reacted today.

Photo by Giordano Ciampini via Toronto Life.

A year after his acquittal for sexual assault, disgraced CBC host Jian Ghomeshi has emerged from exile to launch a cringe-worthy podcast.

The podcast is called The Ideation Project, but it doesn’t even matter. It’s really not worth your time.

Ghomeshi was acquitted of sexually assaulting three women. The star broadcaster was suddenly fired from the CBC in October 2014 after the broadcaster announced it saw “graphic evidence” that the former Q host had physically injured a woman.

Not surprisingly, news of Ghomeshi’s resurfacing lit up Twitter today, and he was trending once again.

Thankfully, many people were also sharing the deeply powerful words of Kathryn Borel, the former Q producer who Ghomeshi was forced to apologize to. Immediately after the apology, Borel provided details to the media on the steps of the courthouse.

Borel says Ghomeshi still hasn’t fully answered for his actions. So, this is a good time to re-visit that moment once more.

 

