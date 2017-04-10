news Ghomeshi’s Sad Podcast Comeback Resoundingly Rejected

Here's how Twitter reacted today.

A year after his acquittal for sexual assault, disgraced CBC host Jian Ghomeshi has emerged from exile to launch a cringe-worthy podcast.

The podcast is called The Ideation Project, but it doesn’t even matter. It’s really not worth your time.

Ghomeshi was acquitted of sexually assaulting three women. The star broadcaster was suddenly fired from the CBC in October 2014 after the broadcaster announced it saw “graphic evidence” that the former Q host had physically injured a woman.

Not surprisingly, news of Ghomeshi’s resurfacing lit up Twitter today, and he was trending once again.

Thankfully, many people were also sharing the deeply powerful words of Kathryn Borel, the former Q producer who Ghomeshi was forced to apologize to. Immediately after the apology, Borel provided details to the media on the steps of the courthouse.

From May 2016: Kathryn Borel Says Jian Ghomeshi Still Hasn’t Answered For His Actions

https://t.co/x8GmGg0rqY pic.twitter.com/WDzhUnY4Ck — ishmael n. daro 🍳 (@iD4RO) April 10, 2017

Borel says Ghomeshi still hasn’t fully answered for his actions. So, this is a good time to re-visit that moment once more.

Another good read for today – reflections from @lucydecoutere on the crushing aftermath of the #Ghomeshi trial https://t.co/LUxfA9ZF5x pic.twitter.com/wNzQalPImw — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) April 10, 2017

There are 24 separate allegations of harassment and sexual assault against Jian Ghomeshi. — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) April 10, 2017

It is perhaps fitting that Jian Ghomeshi's attempted comeback project misspells the word "integration": pic.twitter.com/emlaKe84e9 — CANADALAND (@CANADALAND) April 10, 2017

Jian Ghomeshi needs 50 shades of getting his ass kicked — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 10, 2017

.@JianGhomeshi 2. @JianGhomeshi, you never took the stand in your own trial. Will you ever face your accusers? 3/4 — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) April 10, 2017

.@JianGhomeshi 3. @JianGhomeshi, you apologized to Kathryn Borel, but didn't say what for. What did you do to her, exactly? 4/4 — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) April 10, 2017

DON’T

FEED

INTO

HIS

APOLOGY

TOUR

HE’S

EARNED

NOTHING pic.twitter.com/105TYqhMC5 — Scaachi (@Scaachi) April 10, 2017