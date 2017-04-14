culture Embark The Ferry For Eggstravaganza

The Toronto Islands become more active and accessible as of today, with activities for all ages.

With temperatures in the double digits, and soaring as high as 20 C on Sunday, Torontonians may want to get outside this Easter long weekend. For those families with children (or the simply young at heart, since there’s no age restriction), one way to do so would be the Easter Eggstravaganza on Centre Island; the ticket price includes a (non-denominational) egg hunt, early access to some of the attraction rides, and the ferry ride there and back, provided your tickets are purchased online. For those adults with no interest in egg hunts, the takeaways are: the expanded spring ferry service and many island cafes and outlets (regrettably, not the BBQ & Beer Co.) all begin/open today.

April 14-16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $15 (includes ferry when purchased online).

