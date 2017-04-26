Despite Long Waitlists, Co-ops Seen as a Solution to Toronto’s Housing Crisis

The average price of detached houses in the Greater Toronto Area was $1.21 million in March, up 33.4 per cent from last year. For the city of Toronto, the average price of detached properties hit $1.56 million, an increase of 32.8 per cent from March 2016, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board via the CBC. The average price of a condo passed the $500,000 mark, jumping 33.1 per cent, to $518,879.

And experts don’t sound optimistic this is temporary. “I personally do not think of this as a ‘bubble’ or something short-term in duration,” said University of Toronto Geography and Urban Planning Professor Jason Hackworth.

Toronto is a “small space that everyone is packed into, and is functionally smaller because their only mode of transit access is an automobile or bus within a high density environment,” Hackworth said.

The increasing demand and relatively inelastic supply continues to push prices upwards.

Since most millennials are priced out of purchasing a home, many have abandoned the idea and are forced into the competitive and costly rental market. Consequently, that spill-over has created increasing demand for rental units in a city with limited supply, pushing rents increasingly higher too.

The cost of renting a one-bedroom condo in Toronto grew to $1,776 per month, a 7.4 per cent jump over 2015. The rental vacancy rate is at only one per cent in Toronto—the lowest it’s been in seven years. That is creating bidding wars and driving up prices.

Many young Torontonians have been nearly squeezed out of the housing market, including like 31-year-old Kristina Wong. “I wanted to pay my own mortgage rather than paying someone else’s,” she explained. So Wong saved money for a down payment, and when she recently moved back to Toronto from Montreal, she began searching for homes in the Fort York area.

But, “having money wasn’t enough,” Wong says, describing the many obstacles that stood in her way during the buying process. Realtors produced a real bottleneck in the process, trying to up-sell her and, when she declined, pawned her off to their inexperienced juniors.

Wong eventually had to borrow additional funds from her parents, cut out the realtor, and went straight to the developer.