Celebrate The Six's Soul With Do Right!

Canadian soul music promoters mark 15 years with favourites like The Souljazz Orchestra, Maylee Todd, and The Soul Motivators.

It’s been 15 years of programming, promoting, and producing Canadian soul for Do Right! Music, and they’re celebrating with Do Right! 15, a night jammed with long time favourites and label acts, including The Souljazz Orchestra, The Soul Motivators, Alister Johnson, and Jill Peacock, plus DJ sets by Maylee Todd and John Kong. Tickets will be on sale at reputable music stores like Soundscapes and Rotate This (and online) for a special $15 price; if you just show up tonight, you’ll pay an extra $10 to get into the party.

Saturday April 8, Lee’s Palace (529 Bloor Street West), 9 p.m. doors, $15 in advance ($25 at the door).

