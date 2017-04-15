culture Celebrate 40 Years of Making It Up On The Spot

The Canadian Improv Games marks its 40th anniversary with a fundraiser featuring an exceptional line-up of professional comic alumni.

For 40 years, the Canadian Improv Games have been training high school students to compete in national improvised theatre competitions, giving them practical think-on-your-feet problem-solving and presentational skills. A number of their alumni have gone on to great success in the entertainment world, including actor Sandra Oh, showrunner Martin Gero (CTV’s Blindspot, the CW’s The LA Complex), and actress Tatiana Maslany. Tonight, the CIG 40th Anniversary Fundraiser features a who’s who of Toronto-based comics, including the Sufferettes, Elephant Empire, and Mantown—all troupes we’ve written about in detail on Torontoist.

Saturday, April 15, The Great Hall (1087 Queen Street West), 7 p.m., $25-$100.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.