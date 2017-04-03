culture Bounce Test Ideas on Organized Religion, 80s Horror, and DNA

Lauren Bride curates tonight's edition of Trampoline Hall.

Longtime collaborator and volunteer Lauren Bride takes over this month’s curatorial duties at amateur expert speaker series Trampoline Hall. Tonight’s speakers? Comic Meredith Cheesbrough on genetic testing; publicist and theatre producer Mark Aikman on growing up in the United Church; playwright Meghan Swaby on “Things We Learned from Freddy Krueger,” and hosted, as always, by Misha Glouberman.

Monday, April 3, The Garrison (1197 Dundas Street West), doors at 7:40, doors close at 8 p.m., limited number of $6 tickets at the door from 6:30 p.m. onward.

