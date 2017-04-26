culture Bid Farewell to Bluegrass at The Silver Dollar Room

Tonight's the final edition of High Lonesome Wednesdays, as part of the final week of shows at the closing Silver Dollar.

We’re mid-week in the final week of shows at the historic music venue The Silver Dollar Room, before it’s closed for renovations and an uncertain future. Some pretty hot and heavy bands, including Dilly Dally, Metz, and Blood Ceremony, are playing the final few nights, but tonight’s event, Crazy Strings: The Silver Dollar’s Final Bluegrass Hoedown, is a throwback edition to the long-running and popular High Lonesome Wednesdays. Bands confirmed to appear include the Foggy Hogtown Boys, Houndstooth, and The Unseen Strangers; online tickets are sold out, but there will be a limited number of rush tickets at the door—get there early.

Wednesday, April 26, The Silver Dollar Room (486 Spadina Avenue), 9 p.m., $15.

