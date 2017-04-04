 We Annotate, and Read Between the Lines, of That TTC Comic

Torontoist

news

We Annotate, and Read Between the Lines, of That TTC Comic

David Namisato's comic shows us the real reason for the frequent signal problems on Line 1.

By

Screen Shot 2017-04-03 at 5.37.10 PM

Last week, a comic by David Namisato made the rounds on Twitter, which provided a much-needed explanation for the perpetual “signal problems” that plague the TTC. “Signal Problems” posits that rather than, say, an underfunded TTC, the source of the delays is more X-Files in nature.

You can read the full comic here, but here at Torontoist we decided to get under the hood and provide some colour commentary on Namisato’s fantastic comic:

 

You can get more of David Namisato on Twitter. To pre-order “Yonge at Heart,” a collection of Toronto-themed comics, check out www.tocomix.com.

 

Comments