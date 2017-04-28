culture
Be Among The First To Try NishDish’s New Eats
Tonight is the grand opening of T’karonto's newest Indigenous-owned and operated restaurant.Johl Whiteduck Ringuette’s NishDish has been operating successfully in Toronto as a catering business specializing in Anishnawbe food for over a decade, but, until now, hasn’t had a public space. That changes tonight with the NishDish Marketeria opening—a first in the city—as an Indigenous-owned and operated restaurant. In a profile in NOW Magazine, Whiteduck Ringuette says he envisions the Marketeria as a community space, and tonight’s launch has guests from a wide variety of First Nations backgrounds appearing, including champion hoop dancer Lisa Odjig, and the All Nations Singers and Dancers. After several hours, the assembly will move several blocks to Christie Pits Park for an outdoor celebration, which may happen sooner than later; the restaurant can’t seat 70 people, let alone the 700 who’ve said they’re attending on Facebook.
Friday, April 28, NishDish (690 Bloor Street West), 6 p.m., FREE.
