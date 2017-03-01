culture Watch Canadians Make Comedy Great Again

Toronto comics have had a banner year on the small screen, and they're celebrating (and showing off) at Toronto's comedy "sketchfest."

The 2017 edition of the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is a 12-day celebration of Canadian comedic talent. The past year has been a banner one for new Canadian comedy on television, and there will be showcases from new and hot shows like the The Beaverton and Baroness von Sketch Show, both of which feature multiple alumnae of Torontoist‘s Local Ladies Who Make Us Laugh series.

Of course, the festival will also feature performances by past highlights like The Flirty Boys and Elephant Empire. But there’s also some genuine surprises this year, such as the return of veteran acts like The Rumoli Bros. and Tony Ho, Fringe Festival hits Dance Animal and Peter n’ Chris, and an interview with producer extraordinaire Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids) by Kids in the Hall’s Bruce McCulloch.

The festival kicks off tonight with a comedic short showcase and also includes workshops, some of which are free; new this year, the festival has an online “Comedy Concierge” to help with recommendations (besides ours, of course).

March 1–12, various venues & times, $10–$20 ($80 festival all access pass).

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.