 Transit Guru Ed Levy Says the Scarborough Subway Extension Has Zero Support Among Experts

Three transit experts weigh in on where Toronto went wrong.

Torontoist file photo.

“On Scarborough. You won’t find a single independent transit professional who can support this, but they won’t say so publicly. The three of us can say this stuff without recrimination; we’re retired.”

—Ed Levy, a planner, engineer, and author, on the Scarborough Subway Extension, with two other lifelong transit experts and historians, Richard Soberman and David Crowley, who got together “for lunch and a gab” to talk transit for the March 16 Globe and Mail. The Scarborough subway is to be voted on again March 28.  

