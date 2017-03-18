news Transit Guru Ed Levy Says the Scarborough Subway Extension Has Zero Support Among Experts

Three transit experts weigh in on where Toronto went wrong.

“On Scarborough. You won’t find a single independent transit professional who can support this, but they won’t say so publicly. The three of us can say this stuff without recrimination; we’re retired.”

—Ed Levy, a planner, engineer, and author, on the Scarborough Subway Extension, with two other lifelong transit experts and historians, Richard Soberman and David Crowley, who got together “for lunch and a gab” to talk transit for the March 16 Globe and Mail. The Scarborough subway is to be voted on again March 28.