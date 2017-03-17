culture Toast Little Green Men This St. Patrick’s Day

The 39th annual Martian Awareness Ball has moved to the Garrison this year.

There is, of course, a plethora of places to drink and dance tonight in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Now Magazine has a comprehensive planner in print and online.) But for an event with real history behind it, you’d be hard pressed to top the 39th annual Martian Awareness Ball, which has been produced in Toronto by Marcus O’Hara since the late 70s. His sister, local musical treasure Mary Margaret O’Hara, and dozens of local musicians take part in this truly odd event (there’s a Now Magazine article that explains its origins), and this year, the event has migrated to the Garrison.

Friday, March 17, The Garrison (1197 Dundas Street West), 9 p.m., $15.

