Talk Gender-Based Harassment on Eve of International Women’s Day

This week's International Women's Day events include tonight's No Safe Space panel discussion, which examines online harassment of women, and how to mitigate it.

Now Magazine has a comprehensive round-up of “in real life” International Women’s Day events, including, on the day of (Wednesday, March 8): a midday rally, a screening of Deepa Mehta’s documentary, Let’s Talk About It, and a “Fempocalypse cabaret” programmed by the emerging creators at the feminist Nightwood Theatre company. But what about online, where so many who identify as women are subjected to constant harassment? Tonight’s No Safe Space: Harassment of Women in Media panel discussion will feature writers from the Toronto Star, VICE Canada, and the Globe and Mail, with moderator Piya Chattopadhyay (CBC‘s Out In The Open), talking about women in the public sphere being targeted—and if you can’t attend in person, the event will be livestreamed.

Tuesday, March 7, TMX Broadcast Centre (130 King Street West), doors at 5:30 p.m., discussion at 6 p.m., $15-$25 (FREE livestream here).

