Soak Up Wisdom at Curious Minds This Weekend

The Curious Minds panel discussion series at the Bloor Hot Docs Cinema features speakers like Tanya Tagaq, Naomi Klein, and the cast of Orphan Black.



Tatiana Maslany and her Orphan Black castmates will live read an episode script and answer moderated questions this Sunday.

A three-day symposium with internationally renowned thinkers, the Curious Minds Weekend at the Bloor Hot Docs Cinema will feature such programming as: a live read by the cast of Orphan Black, followed by a Q-and-A with the Globe and Mail‘s Simon Houpt; a one-on-one between Naomi Klein and the Globe‘s André Picard, talking about Standing Rock and eroding environmental protection laws in North America. The Globe‘s Marcus Gee will be in conversation with city planners Jennifer Keesmaat (Toronto) and Mitchell Silver (New York City). And Tanya Tagaq, who will be interviewed by the Globe‘s Craig Offman, is in town to perform with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night. Weekend passes are sold out, but tickets for individual events are still available (though some have only VIP tickets left).

Friday, March 5 to Sunday, March 7, Bloor Hot Docs Cinema (506 Bloor Street West), various times, $21-$79.

