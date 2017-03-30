culture Soak Up Documentaries About Water

The "all things hydrological" film festival runs to Sunday.

Six feature films and over a dozen shorts examine the impact that responsible water conservation (or lack thereof) has on climate change, the economy, human health, and more, at the 2017 Water Docs Festival. The festival opens tonight with The Peel Project, a Canadian feature looking at the health of the Peel River Watershed. After tonight’s film premiere, a reception entitled “Dancing With Water” will take place at the Centre For Social Innovation Annex (720 Bathurst Street), where attendees can admire an associated art installation that will be on display until April 9.

To April 2, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (252 Bloor Street West), various times, $5-$20 (full festival pass).

