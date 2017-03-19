culture See the City Through Future(ing) the Past

Tour the city through the eyes of five Toronto-based artists.

The Intersections Festival, organized by Myseum of Toronto and running all throughout March across the city, looks to get Torontonians to look at the streets and public sphere of our city with fresh eyes. This weekend, Cahoots Theatre, which has been programming culturally diverse performance work for 30 years, has an interactive exhibition in their space, Future(ing) the Past, as well as an accompanying audio tour that starts in Parkdale and brings participants across the city to their current location in Corktown. Five artists from Cahoots’ 30 for 30 program—Jivesh Parasram, Dahlia Katz, Echo Zhou, Bilal Baig and April Leung—have curated sights and sounds along the tour, and the exhibition at its conclusion. (You can also tour the exhibition solo today.)

Sunday March 19, exhibition at Cahoots Theatre (388 Queen Street East, Unit #3), 11 a.m.–4 p.m., audio tour at 2 p.m., starting location Island Foods (1181 King Street West), FREE (TTC fare not included, participants must provide their own smartphone w/ headphones).

