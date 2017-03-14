culture Sample Easily Digestible Comedy With Chris Locke

While there may be some talk about babies, it's going to be an adults only show.

One of Toronto’s favourite stand-ups, new dad/columnist Chris Locke, has babies on his mind. So it makes some sense that tonight’s show is entitled Num Nums. Locke is taking over the weekly Comedy Underground show at the Drake, and stacking the bill with acts like Jackie Pirico, Sara Hennessey, and sketch activist poets Definition of Knowledge. Despite the show name, it’s in the Drake Underground bar, so while babies may come up (Pirico has a particularly good bit on baby talk in the bedroom), it’s going to be an adults only show.

Tuesday, March 14, The Drake Hotel Underground (1150 Queen Street West), 8 p.m., $10.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.