Rise Up and Create at Black Art City’s Opening Tonight

Black Art City's Opening Tonight

All funds raised will go to Black Lives Matter Toronto for the 2017 Freedom School.

Art and activism are usually closely intertwined, and the Black Lives Matter movement is no different. The Black Art City exhibit showcases the work of Syrus Marcus Ware, Melisse Watson, Ravyn Wngz, Kiké N. Otuije, and more Black artists inspired by the Movement for Black Lives, and tonight, an opening reception will feature artists in attendance, music by DJ Dabz and Aruna Boodram, and other special guest performers. Admission will be by donation, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Toronto and their Freedom School 2017 programming; a closing party on March 18 will also donate all proceeds to BLM:TO.

Thursday, March 9, Gladstone Hotel (1215 Queen Street West), 7 p.m., by donation.

