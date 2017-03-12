March 12, 2017 at 10:29 am
In Photos: Toronto’s International Women’s Day March
Marchers raise issues including childcare, racism, queer and trans rights, poverty, and action on violence against women.
By
Anders Marshall
Thousands of Torontonians gathered at King’s College Circle to march in support of
International Women’s Day yesterday.
Toronto police expected around 3,000 participants. The march started at King’s College, went north on University Avenue, east on Bloor, south on Yonge to Gerrard, east until Church, and south to Gould, finishing at Ryerson University. That’s about a four-kilometre hike.
VIDEO
Yolanda McClean was the MC for the rally and march. She kept the crowd loud and moving in sub-zero weather.
“It’s great to see so many folks—not just women, but people from all walks of life, ethnicities, backgrounds—who are all going in the same direction,” McClean said. “I think this is important because we all wanted to see something new. I think we’re in a good [place] to make a huge difference.”
McClean and many others feature in Torontoist’ s photo gallery of the march below.
394763 IMG_3152 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3152-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3152.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3152.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489247384,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3152/ img_3152 0 0
394762 IMG_3150 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3150-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3150.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3150.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":10,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489247315,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.002"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3150/ img_3150 0 0
394760 IMG_3145 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3145-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3145.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3145.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":9,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489247267,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.003125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3145/ img_3145 0 0
394759 IMG_3141 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3141-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3141.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3141.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":9,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489247199,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.003125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3141/ img_3141 0 0
394753 IMG_3038 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3038-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3038.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3038.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":9,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489245120,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0015625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3038/ img_3038 0 0
394754 IMG_3058 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3058-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3058.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3058.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":10,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489245188,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3058/ img_3058 0 0
394755 IMG_3078 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3078-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3078.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3078.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489245433,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.008"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3078/ img_3078 0 0
394756 IMG_3088 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3088-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3088.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3088.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489245565,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3088/ img_3088 0 0
394757 IMG_3105 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3105-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3105.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3105.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489246079,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.003125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3105/ img_3105 0 0
394758 IMG_3127 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3127-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3127.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_3127.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489246333,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_3127/ img_3127 0 0
394752 IMG_2992 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2992-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2992.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2992.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489244083,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2992/ img_2992 0 0
394751 IMG_2989 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2989-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2989.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2989.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489244064,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.004"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2989/ img_2989 0 0
394750 IMG_2985 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2985-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2985.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2985.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489244061,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.004"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2985/ img_2985 0 0
394747 IMG_2936 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2936-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2936.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2936.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489243695,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.003125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2936/ img_2936 0 0
394741 IMG_2815 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2815-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2815.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2815.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489241994,"focal_length":"120","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2815/ img_2815 0 0
394742 IMG_2824 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2824-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2824.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2824.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489242007,"focal_length":"85","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.002"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2824-2/ img_2824-2 0 0
394743 IMG_2835 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2835-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2835.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2835.jpg 3648 5472 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489242239,"focal_length":"88","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0015625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2835/ img_2835 0 0
394744 IMG_2886 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2886-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2886.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2886.jpg 3648 5472 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489243011,"focal_length":"88","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.002"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2886-2/ img_2886-2 0 0
394745 IMG_2900 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2900-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2900.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2900.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":6.3,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489243151,"focal_length":"110","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0015625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2900/ img_2900 0 0
394746 IMG_2907 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2907-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2907.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2907.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":10,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489243319,"focal_length":"40","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2907/ img_2907 0 0
394740 IMG_2813 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2813-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2813.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2813.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489241928,"focal_length":"120","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2813/ img_2813 0 0
394739 IMG_2810 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2810-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2810.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2810.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489241845,"focal_length":"85","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2810/ img_2810 0 0
394738 IMG_2806 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2806-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2806.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2806.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":8,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489241806,"focal_length":"70","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.002"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2806/ img_2806 0 0
394737 IMG_2793 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2793-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2793.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_2793.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5.6,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489241590,"focal_length":"145","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.0015625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-torontos-international-womens-day-march/slide/img_2793-2/ img_2793-2 0 0
Did you like this article? Do you love
Torontoist? Support articles like this by becoming one of Torontoist‘s subscribers. Get great perks and fund local journalism that makes a difference— join Raccoon Nation now.