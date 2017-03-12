events news In Photos: Toronto’s International Women’s Day March

Marchers raise issues including childcare, racism, queer and trans rights, poverty, and action on violence against women.

Thousands of Torontonians gathered at King’s College Circle to march in support of International Women’s Day yesterday.

Toronto police expected around 3,000 participants. The march started at King’s College, went north on University Avenue, east on Bloor, south on Yonge to Gerrard, east until Church, and south to Gould, finishing at Ryerson University. That’s about a four-kilometre hike.

Yolanda McClean was the MC for the rally and march. She kept the crowd loud and moving in sub-zero weather.

“It’s great to see so many folks—not just women, but people from all walks of life, ethnicities, backgrounds—who are all going in the same direction,” McClean said. “I think this is important because we all wanted to see something new. I think we’re in a good [place] to make a huge difference.”

McClean and many others feature in Torontoist’s photo gallery of the march below.

Did you like this article? Do you love Torontoist? Support articles like this by becoming one of Torontoist‘s subscribers. Get great perks and fund local journalism that makes a difference—join Raccoon Nation now.