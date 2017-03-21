March 21, 2017 at 2:45 pm
In Photos: Geeking Out at Toronto Comic-Con
Degrassi Junior High's original cast members discuss how they got lucky.
By
Anders Marshall
Fans of comics, fantasy, anime, cosplay, and gaming were on display all weekend long at Toronto ComiCon at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
There was no shortage of costumes, comic books, and merchandise. Fans got up close and personal with celebrities for pictures and autographs.
Five original cast members from
Degrassi Junior High reunited at Toronto ComiCon for a nostalgic discussion with fans to mark the 30th anniversary of the influential series.
For all his charisma on screen as Joey Jeremiah, Degrassi star Pat Mastroianni told a crowded room that his acting career was a fluke.
Mastroianni said he was one of hundreds of children to sign up for the chance to audition for Degrassi Junior High in the late 80s, but might’ve been the only one to do so at his school aged 13, where a casting form could be picked up at the principal’s office after school.
“I was this close to taking a job at the City of York as a caretaker. I was ready to give up on acting,” Mastroianni said. “When [casting] called back and said I had the job, I also got a letter for a second interview from York.”
“It was a tough decision,” Mastroianni said to a smattering of chuckles.
About 250 fans of all ages attended the reunion panel for the 30th anniversary of the show’s TV debut, featuring original cast members Stefan Brogren (Snake), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin), Kirsten Bourne (Tessa), and Dan Woods (Mr. Raditch).
Mastroianni wasn’t the only one in the right place at the right time for Degrassi. Bourne says she was a fan of the series before she was cast on the show.
She was just another fan standing in line at the Royal Ontario Museum to collect autographs from the cast of The Kids of Degrassi Street when a publicist spotted her, and offered an audition, she said.
Good fortune seemed a theme of the panel, with the cast appearing grateful and surprised that so many fans showed up, Degrassi-themed T-shirts and all.
Stefan Brogren said, “What we were doing was only the best most coolest awesome summer job in the world. It was supposed to last two years. It was a mistake that it was a hit.”
Before they wrapped, Mastroianni kept good on his word to sing the “Zit Remedy” song with the room.
With that, class was dismissed.
395407 John Constantine (DC Universe) and Beelzemon (Digimon) IMG_4195 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4195-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4195.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4195.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489844587,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4195/ img_4195 0 0
John Constantine (DC Universe) and Beelzemon (Digimon)
395408 Master Chief - Halo IMG_4205 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4205-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4205.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4205.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489846759,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4205/ img_4205 0 0
Master Chief – Halo
395412 Zenyatta, Widowmaker, Tracer and Solder76 - Overwatch IMG_4210 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4210-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4210.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4210.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489847124,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0055555555555556"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4210/ img_4210 0 0
Zenyatta, Widowmaker, Tracer and Solder76 – Overwatch
395410 Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson - DC Universe IMG_4207 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4207-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4207.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4207.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489846901,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0055555555555556"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4207/ img_4207 0 0
Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson – DC Universe
395413 Belle - Beauty and the Beast IMG_4215 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4215-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4215.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4215.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":4.5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489847974,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.00625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4215/ img_4215 0 0
Belle – Beauty and the Beast
395414 Black Cat (Marvel), JJ (Yuri on Ice) and Mrs. Freeze (DC Universe) IMG_4222 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4222-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4222.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4222.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489848245,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4222/ img_4222 0 0
Black Cat (Marvel), JJ (Yuri on Ice) and Mrs. Freeze (DC Universe)
395415 Madoka Magica - Puella Magi IMG_4224 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4224-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4224.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4224.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489848471,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4224/ img_4224 0 0
Madoka Magica – Puella Magi
395418 Emile-A239 - Halo IMG_4231 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4231-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4231.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4231.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489849108,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0055555555555556"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4231/ img_4231 0 0
Emile-A239 – Halo
395417 Kanaya Maryam and Callie Ohpeee - Final Fantasy IMG_4228 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4228-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4228.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4228.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489848948,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4228/ img_4228 0 0
Kanaya Maryam and Callie Ohpeee – Final Fantasy
395416 Jack Sparrow - Pirates of the Caribbean IMG_4226 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4226-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4226.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4226.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489848646,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0025"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4226/ img_4226 0 0
Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean
395419 IMG_4239 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4239-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4239.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4239.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":7.1,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489934400,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.005"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4239/ img_4239 0 0
395420 Harley Quinn IMG_4242 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4242-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4242.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4242.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":9,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489934494,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.003125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4242/ img_4242 0 0
Harley Quinn
395421 IMG_4245 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4245-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4245.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4245.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5.6,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489934602,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.00625"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4245/ img_4245 0 0
395423 Boba Fett - Star Wars IMG_4293 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4293-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4293.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4293.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489939694,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.01"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4293/ img_4293 0 0
Boba Fett – Star Wars
395422 Ghostbusters IMG_4252 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4252-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4252.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4252.jpg 5472 3648 {"aperture":4.5,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489934690,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.0125"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4252/ img_4252 0 0
Ghostbusters
395424 Draiax and Trenton - fan-made characters IMG_4297 http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4297-100x100.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4297.jpg http://torontoist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_4297.jpg 4274 2849 {"aperture":4,"camera":"Canon EOS 6D","created_timestamp":1489940041,"focal_length":"40","iso":"6400","shutter_speed":"0.016666666666667"} http://torontoist.com/2017/03/photos-toronto-comic-con/slide/img_4297/ img_4297 0 0
Draiax and Trenton – fan-made characters