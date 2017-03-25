 People Are Really Happy to Hear the Musical Hamilton is (Finally) Coming to Toronto

Hamilton: An American Musical. Photo via the Hamilton official Facebook page.

You’ve probably already heard that Hamilton, the smash hit Broadway musical, is coming to Toronto, finally answering the desperate pleas of local musical theatre fans.

But, don’t get too excited. Mirvish Productions says a touring production of the 11-time Tony Award-winning show will be part of its 2019–20 subscription season.

Two years is a long time.

Here’s more bad news: because it’s part of a tour, it won’t be a sit-down production, so it will only be limited run, making tickets even harder to come by.

It gets worse.

So, unless you’re a Mirvish subscriber willing to pay for the whole season, tickets will be nearly impossible to come by.

Sorry…

