news People Are Really Happy to Hear the Musical Hamilton is (Finally) Coming to Toronto

But here's the bad news.

You’ve probably already heard that Hamilton, the smash hit Broadway musical, is coming to Toronto, finally answering the desperate pleas of local musical theatre fans.

HAMILTON the musical is coming to the @Mirvish theatre!!!! I want to go so badly!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pJQq4Rqb2v — Shona Skerrett (@SkerrettShona) March 23, 2017

But, don’t get too excited. Mirvish Productions says a touring production of the 11-time Tony Award-winning show will be part of its 2019–20 subscription season.

Two years is a long time.

IN 2019-20 HAMILTON IS COMING TO TORONTO AND YOU KNOW WHAT IM WILLING TO WAIT FOR IT @Lin_Manuel @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/wh7f4L7VSn — {•zoe•} (@zoelovestheatre) March 24, 2017

Here’s more bad news: because it’s part of a tour, it won’t be a sit-down production, so it will only be limited run, making tickets even harder to come by.

Catch me in 2019 spending a months rent on a ticket to see Hamilton in Toronto — Sully (@SolomonPicard) March 24, 2017

It gets worse.

ICYMI To have a shot at Hamilton tickets for Toronto you will need to buy the entire season of Mirvish shows, otherwise it's online & big $ pic.twitter.com/7RgCGfT47g — Richard Southern (@richard680news) March 24, 2017

Thrilled that HAMILTON finally coming to Toronto as part of @Mirvish 19/20 season. Though was really hoping for a Canadian cast sit-down… pic.twitter.com/7McQpiqNq7 — Derrick Chua (@d_chua) March 23, 2017

So, unless you’re a Mirvish subscriber willing to pay for the whole season, tickets will be nearly impossible to come by.

when you want to be excited cause Hamilton is coming to Toronto but you know you are never going to get tickets pic.twitter.com/AvJBPA8B2l — Emma (@emmaschell) March 23, 2017

Sorry…