culture Make Your Friday Night Funny With Triplespeak

An eclectic line-up of activists, writers, and musicians appearing as guest monologists for their new all star show.

For its latest show, Triplespeak, Bad Dog Theatre is bringing things back to the basics. Director Alex Tindal is employing the classic Armando format, wherein guest speakers tell several short stories, which are used as the jumping off point for improvisors to create scenes from. Of course, what will make or break a show like this is the quality of the cast and the guests. Second City veterans, like Rob Baker and Nigel Downer, and rising stars, like Nelu Handa and Hannah Spear, are in the ensemble; for last week’s preview, Baroness Von Sketch Show‘s Carolyn Taylor kicked things off with some hilarious yarns. Tonight, columnist Sarah Hagi (Broadly) is the guest monologist; future guests include April Aliermo.

To April 14, Bad Dog Theatre (875 Bloor Street West), Fridays, 9:30 p.m., $10-$15.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.