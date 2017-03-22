culture Look Back on Toronto’s Gay Bathhouse Raids

Revisit stories of the people impacted by Toronto's 1981 bathhouse raids, which ignited Canada's queer rights movement.

After a community meeting and consultation, facilitated by Myseum of Toronto, the storytellers of Queer in Your Ears have prepared a show consisting of accounts of those present at, and impacted by, the 1981 Operation Soap bathhouse raids. (The raids were finally “apologized” for by Toronto Police Services reps in 2016, but some members of the LGBTQ community say police discrimination against them continues to this day.) No More S#%&!: Stories of the 1981 Bathhouse Raids has its premiere performance tonight, by donation; a second performance at the Glad Day Bookshop will happen on Saturday, March 25 (2 p.m., with a $10 to $15 admission price), and a third and final showing at the Gladstone Hotel on Sunday, March 26 (4:30 p.m., with a $20 admission price).

Wednesday, March 22, Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church Street), 7 p.m., by donation.

