Kristyn Wong-Tam Questions Mayor Tory's Integrity After Cheat Sheet Leak

Mayor John Tory has some explaining to do.

“What’s before us is an issue of leadership and integrity of decision-making. We all recognize we live in the most diverse city in the world, and the mayor often talks about inclusion and ensuring that women are not being left behind… It’s important to know if you are the same person in front of a camera as you are when the camera lights are off.”

—Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, in the Toronto Star March 20 wondering why Mayor John Tory’s executive committee members were instructed not to vote for her gender equity motion, before voting for it himself. A voting cheat sheet was leaked to the Toronto Star‘s Jennifer Pagliaro, and pressure is now building on Tory to explain himself when he returns from his trade mission to India.