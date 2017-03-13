culture Keep the Dream of Music City Alive

Music veterans discuss how to stop Toronto's crisis of vanishing music venues tonight.

As of March 1, Toronto has seen seven different dedicated music venues announce their impending closures, which is approximately one venue every two weeks. It’s a troubling trend that belies the City’s intention to become known as a “Music City.” Now magazine devoted their March 1 edition cover to the story, and tonight, they’ll host panelists in the Atrium of the Centre for Social Innovation for a Vanishing Venues discussion, focusing on how to keep the remaining venues (especially smaller and vulnerable spaces) solvent and how to make the city more “music friendly.”

Monday, March 13, Centre for Social Innovation (192 Spadina Avenue), 6 p.m.–9 p.m., FREE (RSVP for a spot here).

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.