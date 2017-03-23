culture ISO: Info on Bunz? See The Doc For Free

Tonight's world premiere of ISO: Tall Cans, Tokens, and Compassion may have a (donated) red carpet, but admission will be free.

The Bunz Trading Zone and its legion of Toronto devotees is the subject of ISO: Tall Cans, Tokens, and Compassion, a documentary on the popularity of the Facebook group and the cashless community that it has created, and the myriad problems that have cropped up, including law enforcement’s dim view of “house plant” trading, and the difficulty in “monetizing” the success of something that inherently rejects capitalism. Tonight’s screening at Dundas Video will be the world premiere; after the short doc is shown, there’ll be a dance party and, of course, with the exception of drinks at the bar, everything will be free.

Thursday, March 23, Dundas Video (831 Dundas Street West), doors at 8 p.m., screening at 9 p.m., FREE.

