culture Laugh at Intergenerational Comedy for A Cause

Several of Comedy Bar's top acts are collaborating on a fundraiser for The Haven, a Toronto drop-in.

There’s been a lot of focus on young people’s—and young families’—difficulty in finding housing in Toronto of late. But those segments of the population often have support systems—friends and family—that socially isolated seniors often lack. The Haven, as a day time drop-in centre, doesn’t provide beds, but it tries to provide everything else that men over the age of 50 might require during daylight hours, when the shelters are closed. Improv troupes NOTORIOUS and Mantown have collaborated on tonight’s show, Improv Haven, as a fundraiser for the charity. In addition to hosts Freddie and Miguel Rivas of Rapp Battlez, the evening will feature many special guests, including the stage debut of several members of the Haven community.

Tuesday, March 28, Comedy Bar (945 Bloor Street West), 8 p.m., $20.

