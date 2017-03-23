news High Park’s Celebrity Capybara Couple Welcome Three Baby Pups

Bonnie and Clyde are finally settling down.

There are now three more capybaras in Toronto.

Video: Three capybara babies born at the High Park Zoo. Parents are the famous couple who escaped last summer https://t.co/ZFVfJT8SbU pic.twitter.com/Loj8JMfFmC — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) March 23, 2017

This may be the only time in my life that I get to place a birth announcement … #TOparks #Cabybabies #Capybara pic.twitter.com/rkT7AsTISY — Matthew Cutler (@matthewcutler) March 23, 2017

Bonnie & Clyde's offspring shall be known as Moonlight and La La Land. https://t.co/RlMx1HeXbH — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) March 23, 2017

As you’ll recall, the proud parents of triplets made international headlines last summer when they escaped from the High Park Zoo.

The two capybaras, escaped from the park in May. It was their first day at the High Park Zoo, after being brought in from a breeder in Texas.

For weeks, there were capybara sightings all over the city. Torontonians named the couple Bonnie and Clyde.

The case was finally closed when the pair were found within two weeks of one another after more than a month on the lam.

And you thought we were hard to keep an eye on before… #capybara #TOParks #capybabies https://t.co/JEUk2lysed — High Park capybara (@HPcapybara) March 23, 2017

Mixed feelings — the last time I went to High Park to see capybara babies, this happened: https://t.co/mIqBTE2aUg https://t.co/neCj7DtdVp — Garnet Fraser (@garnetfraser) March 23, 2017

There are more pictures of the adorable family in Metro.