 High Park's Celebrity Capybara Couple Welcome Three Baby Pups

Bonnie and Clyde are finally settling down.

There are now three more capybaras in Toronto.

As you’ll recall, the proud parents of triplets made international headlines last summer when they escaped from the High Park Zoo.

The two capybaras, escaped from the park in May. It was their first day at the High Park Zoo, after being brought in from a breeder in Texas.

The High Park capybaras were one of our 2016 heroes. Illustration by Neville Park.

For weeks, there were capybara sightings all over the city. Torontonians named the couple Bonnie and Clyde.

The case was finally closed when the pair were found within two weeks of one another after more than a month on the lam.

There are more pictures of the adorable family in Metro.

