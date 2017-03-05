culture Get Woke and Fight For Your Rights (And Party)

Wavelength's rescheduled panel on music and activism will feature great speakers and an opening set by LAL.

Originally scheduled on February 12, Wavelength Toronto’s panel discussion Music as Disruption was postponed due to snowstorm, but today’s (March 5) forecast looks clear. The panel discussion will focus on how musicians, and those in the music scene, can use their skills to promote and support their activism and politics. April Aliermo (Hooded Fang), John Caffery (Kids On TV), Councillor Josh Colle, and Keita Demming will discuss how music can enact societal change and the importance of DIY spaces in which to create such music and change; the discussion will be preceded by a special performance by LAL.

Sunday March 5, Gladstone Hotel Ballroom (1214 Queens Street West), 4:30 p.m., FREE.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.