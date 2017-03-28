culture Evaluate the Health of Canadian Democracy

Government watch organization Samara Canada hosts a panel discussion tonight on the health and stability of our democratic institutions.

Tonight, democracy watch NGO Samara Canada unveils its Democracy 360 report, a 2017 update to their 2015 “made-in-Canada report card” on the health of our governmental institutions, focusing on “communication, participation and political leadership.” (The update is, of course, timed to coincide with the federal goverment’s Canada 150 celebrations.) Accompanying the report’s release (by Samara’s executive director, Jane Hilderman) will be a panel discussion with noted electoral reform activist Dave Meslin and a panel of speakers, including Amara Possian, Annahid Dashtgard, Elamin Abdelmahmoud, and Nate Erskine-Smith.

Tuesday, March 28, Isabel Bader Theatre (93 Charles Street West), 6 p.m., FREE.

