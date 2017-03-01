culture Eat Like a Raccoon at Trashed and Wasted

A fundraising dinner for Second Harvest serves up gourmet "rescued food" tonight.

Toronto’s spirit animal (and certainly Torontoist‘s mascot) is the clever trash panda, a master at finding food we’ve wasted and “rescuing” it. At tonight’s fundraiser banquet in support of Second Harvest, Trashed and Wasted, local chefs and brewers will be plating and pouring dishes and drinks containing repurposed ingredients. (Of course, the rescued ingredients will have been diverted before they ended up in an actual receptacle a raccoon might discover them in.) Participating chefs and mixologists include reps from Oliver & Bonacini, Rainhard Brewing, Sanagan’s Meat Locker, and more.

Wednesday, March 1, Artscape Wychwood Barns (601 Christie Street), 6–10 p.m., $35–$50.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.