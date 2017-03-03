culture Drop In And Check Out The City’s Plans For The Core

A series of workshops and presentations on Saturday with top city officials on planning for the future of Toronto's downtown.

It’s not often the public gets access to the City of Toronto’s Chief Planner (Jennifer Keesmaat), Transportation Services General Manager (Barbara Gray), and Parks, Forestry, and Recreation General Manager (Janie Romoff) all at the same place. The City’s TOcore: Planning Downtown day kicks off with a talk by all three, moderated by Ken Greenberg of Ryerson’s City Building Institute. The public is welcome to drop in on any of the sessions taking place throughout the day.

Saturday, March 4, Ted Rogers School of Management (55 Dundas Street West), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE.

